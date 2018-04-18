Padres' Kirby Yates: Tosses BP Wednesday
Yates (ankle) threw batting practice Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
This is a big step for the reliever, as it marks the first time throwing on a slope since injuring his ankle 10 days ago. Yates won't return in time for Wednesday's contest, but coming back for Friday's series opener with the Diamondbacks isn't out of the question.
