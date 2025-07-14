The Padres have selected Schoolcraft with the 24th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

While at high school in Oregon, Schoolcraft worked as a slugging first baseman and power lefty starter, but his future in pro ball is on the mound. Standing 6-foot-8, 215 pounds, Schoolcraft already touches 97 mph and could touch triple digits in a couple years. His fastball lacks ideal movement, but he has two quality secondaries in his slider and changeup. Despite his long levers, Schoolcraft's control projects to be good enough for him to start.