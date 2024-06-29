Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 9-2 win over the Red Sox.

All nine of the Padres' runs came in an incredible fifth inning that saw them bat around before recording an out, and Higashioka got the offensive eruption started by crushing a Nick Pivetta sweeper over the Green Monster. The veteran backstop is having the best month of his career in June, batting .292 (14-for-48) over 16 games with an eye-popping eight homers and 19 RBI -- his career high in homers for a season is only 10. Luis Campusano (thumb) is expected back off the IL in early July, but he will have a hard time wresting significant playing time back from Higashioka given the latter's current form.