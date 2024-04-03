Higashioka will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Higashioka will pick up just his second start through the Padres' first nine contests of the season while Luis Campusano rests for the day game after he played all nine innings behind the dish in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Cardinals. Assuming health prevails, Campusano looks primed to shoulder one of the heavier workloads among No. 1 catchers in baseball this season, so Higashioka's opportunities are expected to remain infrequent.