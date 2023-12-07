The Yankees traded Higashioka to San Diego on Wednesday alongside Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Randy Vasquez and Jhony Brito in exchange for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Higashioka slashed .236/.274/.413 with 10 homers and 34 RBI across 260 plate appearances last season -- his best season at the plate since 2020. However, with Luis Campusano virtually locked in as San Diego's main backstop, the 33-year-old Higashioka will have to compete with Brett Sullivan for a backup role.