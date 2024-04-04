Higashioka went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.

Higashioka made his second start of the campaign -- filling in for Luis Campusano, who got the night off -- and delivered his first long ball of the season. The homer just so happened to be his first, and still his only, hit after going 0-for-4 in his first outing. Considering Campusano has a very clear hold on catcher duties, Higashioka should generally remain outside of fantasy consideration.