Higashioka went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI in Wednesday's 8-5 win against the Nationals.

Higashioka drove in all but two of San Diego's eight runs. He swatted a two-run homer to kick off the scoring in the second inning and capped his offensive outburst with a grand slam in the eighth. The grand slam was the first of Higashioka's career, while the multi-homer effort was his fifth as a big-leaguer. He's hitting only .207 on the season but has otherwise provided good production with eight homers and 20 RBI in 32 games.