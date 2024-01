Higashioka signed a one-year contract with the Padres on Thursday, avoiding arbitration

Higashioka joined the Padres as part of the trade that sent Juan Soto to the Yankees in December. Higashioka slashed .236/.274/.413 with 34 RBI across 242 plate appearances last season, and he seems destined for a backup role behind Luis Campusano with the Padres.