Higashioka is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

The Padres and Nationals are wrapping up their series with a day game, so Higashioka will get a breather after he caught nine innings while going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Wednesday night's 12-3 win. Luis Campusano will step in for Higashioka behind the plate.