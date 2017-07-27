McGrath's contract was selected from Double-A San Antonio on Thursday.

McGrath has been stellar out of the Missions' bullpen this season, sporting a 2.66 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 23.2 innings pitched. He'll head up to the big leagues to provide bullpen depth, although it's unlikely that he'll see too many high-leverage innings given that he only has 1.2 innings at Triple-A under his belt.