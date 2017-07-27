McGrath's contract was selected from Double-A San Antonio on Thursday.
McGrath has been stellar out of the Missions' bullpen this season, sporting a 2.66 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 23.2 innings pitched. He'll head up to the big leagues to provide bullpen depth, although it's unlikely that he'll see too many high-leverage innings given that he only has 1.2 innings at Triple-A under his belt.
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...