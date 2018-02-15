Padres' Kyle McGrath: Competing for final bullpen spot
McGrath is in the running for one of the last spots in San Diego's bullpen, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
All McGrath has done is produce out of the bullpen, as he never had an ERA north of 3.00 in a full season in the minors. He carried his success into a September callup last year as well, as he posted a 1.46 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP in 12 appearances in that month. His performance wasn't as flashy as fellow reliever Buddy Baumann, but McGrath certainly has a legitimate claim to a spot in the Padres' relief corps.
More News
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...