McGrath is in the running for one of the last spots in San Diego's bullpen, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

All McGrath has done is produce out of the bullpen, as he never had an ERA north of 3.00 in a full season in the minors. He carried his success into a September callup last year as well, as he posted a 1.46 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP in 12 appearances in that month. His performance wasn't as flashy as fellow reliever Buddy Baumann, but McGrath certainly has a legitimate claim to a spot in the Padres' relief corps.