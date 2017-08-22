Play

McGrath was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

After spending most of his season with Double-A San Antonio, McGrath will see his first action with El Paso. He pitched 6.2 innings during his most recent stint in the majors, after turning in a 2.66 ERA and 0.86 WHIP out of the bullpen for San Antonio.

