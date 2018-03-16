Padres' Kyle McGrath: Sidelined with minor elbow soreness
McGrath threw a bullpen for the first time since experiencing elbow soreness on March 6, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw had been shut down for the past 10 days due to what was dubbed as "very minor" elbow soreness. McGrath said he felt fine after the session, so he may be able to return to Cactus League action fairly soon. However, this injury could impact his ability to land an Opening Day roster spot out of spring training, as he may not have built up enough innings to be fully ready for the start of the season. Things should become clearer once he gets back into game action, though.
