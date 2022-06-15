Tyler (1-0) earned the win against the Cubs on Tuesday, pitching two scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and struck out one batter.

Padres starter Sean Manaea struggled in the contest, allowing five runs over four frames. San Diego was down 4-0 when Tyler entered with a pair of runners on base and no outs in the fifth, and he was able to get out of the inning with Chicago scoring only one more run. He then pitched a perfect sixth, and the Padres offense came to life with 10 runs between the sixth and seventh frames, rewarding Tyler with the victory. This was his first major-league appearance of the season after allowing four runs and posting a 6:6 K:BB over 12.1 innings with the Angels last season.