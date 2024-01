Bachar signed a one-year, minor-league contract with the Padres on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Bachar posted a 2.69 ERA and 69:25 K:BB over 60.1 innings at the Padres' Double-A affiliate in San Antonio last season. The 28-year-old has never advanced past the Double-A level but will be in major-league camp this spring.