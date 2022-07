The Padres have selected King with the 120th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A righty-hitting prep catcher from Maryland by way of Canada, King boasts strong athletic bloodlines, as his father was a former first-round pick of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks. The younger King boasts excellent strength for his age and has intriguing power potential, but like most prep catchers, he's far from a lock to stick behind the plate over the long haul.