Allen was officially called up for his major-league debut Tuesday against Milwaukee.

Allen is a fairly highly rated prospect, though his 5.15 ERA in 13 starts for Triple-A El Paso this season certainly isn't anything to write home about. His 24.5 percent strikeout rate and 8.6 percent walk rate are perfectly fine, however. He projects as a future back-end or possibly mid-rotation starter, with mostly average pitches and command but a strong changeup.

More News
Our Latest Stories