Allen (2-0) earned the win Tuesday at Baltimore after surrendering two runs on eight hits across six innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Allen's second major-league start wasn't as sharp as his scoreless debut, but he still pitched well despite allowing 10 baserunners. Two strong starts have likely secured the 22-year-old's place in the starting rotation, and his next start would line up for Monday against the Giants.

