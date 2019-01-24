Allen was invited to the Padres' major-league camp Thursday.

Given his lack of experience at the highest level of the minors, Allen is expected to open the 2019 campaign back with Triple-A El Paso. That said, the young lefty could make his big-league debut early in summer if he picks up where he left off in 2018, when he posted a combined 2.54 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 9.1 K/9 across 148.2 innings with El Paso and Double-A San Antonio.

