Allen has a 1.00 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 18 innings in May for Triple-A El Paso.

Allen lost out to Nick Margevicius for the No. 5 spot in San Diego's rotation in spring training, but Margevicius couldn't keep the job and was optioned to Double-A Amarillo on Sunday. The Padres have been committed to managing the workload of Matt Strahm and Chris Paddack, and with Cal Quantrill struggling in his last trip to the mound, the Padres could be compelled to give Allen a look as a spot starter should he continue his strong Triple-A form. He's San Diego's No. 6 prospect per MLB Pipeline.