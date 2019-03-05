Allen exited Tuesday's game against the Mariners after being struck on the leg by a line drive, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Allen initially stayed in the game after taking a liner off his leg in the second inning, though he was subsequently removed after walking the next batter. The youngster tossed 1.2 scoreless innings before giving way to Phil Maton, allowing one hit and one walk. The Padres are calling his removal precautionary, so Allen should be considered day-to-day for now.