Padres' Logan Allen: Exits after being hit by liner
Allen exited Tuesday's game against the Mariners after being struck on the leg by a line drive, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Allen initially stayed in the game after taking a liner off his leg in the second inning, though he was subsequently removed after walking the next batter. The youngster tossed 1.2 scoreless innings before giving way to Phil Maton, allowing one hit and one walk. The Padres are calling his removal precautionary, so Allen should be considered day-to-day for now.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters rue for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...
-
Strategies for NL-only leagues
There are consequences to cutting the player pool in half. Scott White examines them for the...