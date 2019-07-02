Padres' Logan Allen: Gives up six earned in loss
Allen (2-1) took the loss against the Giants on Monday, giving up six earned runs on seven hits over four innings, striking out three and walking two in a 13-2 defeat for the Padres.
Allen was excellent in his first two big-league starts, yielding just two earned over 13 innings, but he couldn't keep it rolling in this contest as the Giants tagged him for six runs before chasing him from the contest after four innings and 83 pitches. Dinelson Lamet (elbow) is nearing a return from the injured list, so Allen could be in for a move back to Triple-A El Paso whenever Lamet is ready to return to action. In the meantime, his next start is currently scheduled for a Sunday road matchup against the Dodgers.
