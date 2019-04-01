Padres' Logan Allen: Heads to Triple-A
Allen will begin the 2019 season at Triple-A El Paso, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Allen and Cal Quantrill looked to be the two finalists for the Padres' last remaining spot in the rotation heading into Opening Day, but the team instead made the surprising decision to go with Nick Margevicius -- who had never pitched above the High-A level -- as their No. 5 starter. The 21-year-old Allen's big-league debut will thus be put on hold, but he could be first in line for a promotion from the Pacific Coast League if the Padres decide to shake up their rotation at any point.
