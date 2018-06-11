Allen was placed on the 7-day disabled list Monday with an ankle sprain, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Allen will hit the shelf after making 12 starts at Double-A San Antonio, posting a 2.93 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with an 80:30 K:BB over 73.2 innings this season. He'll be eligible to come off the disabled list starting June 18.