Allen was promoted to Triple-A El Paso on Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Allen had a 2.75 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 125 strikeouts over 121 innings for the Missions in his lone season at the Double-A level. The 21-year-old allowed a .205 opponent batting average and will start Saturday for El Paso.

