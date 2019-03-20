Allen is expected to start Sunday in the Padres' Cactus League finale versus the Cubs, which might put him on track to break camp as a member of the Opening Day rotation, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Only Joey Lucchesi, Eric Lauer and Matt Strahm look like rotation locks at this point, and with the competition in camp becoming increasingly thin, a trio of prospects -- Allen, Chris Paddack and Cal Quantrill -- appear to be the remaining candidates for the final two spots. Paddack has been the most buzz-worthy of the three hurlers this spring and commands the most immediate attention in redraft leagues, but Allen is a well-regarded southpaw who shouldn't be subject to as strict innings limitations this season as Paddack. Allen has submitted a 7.27 ERA this spring, but much of the damage came in one brutal start. He's otherwise looked sharper than Quantrill thus far and could solidify his spot with the big club with one more quality showing over the weekend.