Allen is listed as the Padres' scheduled starter for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Allen's final appearance prior to the All-Star break came in relief, but he'll be reinserted into the rotation to kick off the Padres' six-game week. The Padres had closed out the first half with a six-man rotation and are likely to maintain that setup with an eye on giving Chris Paddack more rest between turns, so Allen isn't expected to receive a second start this week. Through his first 18 big-league innings, Allen has yielded nine earned runs on 20 hits and six walks while striking out 13.