Padres' Logan Allen: Reinstated from 7-day DL
Allen (ankle) was activated from the 7-day disabled list Sunday and covered four innings out of the bullpen for Double-A San Antonio in its 5-4 loss to Midland. He gave up one unearned run on two hits and no walks and struck out five.
Allen was sidelined for about two and a half weeks with the sprained ankle, but returned to the mound in fine fashion. San Antonio deployed Allen out of the bullpen Sunday to perhaps ease him back into action, but it's expected that the 21-year-old will slot back into the rotation for his next appearance. Over 13 outings this season spanning 77.2 innings, Allen has accrued a 2.78 ERA and 85:30 K:BB.
