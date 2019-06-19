Allen (1-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Brewers, allowing three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out five.

The 22-year-old southpaw was sharp in his big-league debut, generating plenty of weak contact among his 90 pitches (56 strikes). It's not yet clear whether Allen will stick in the Padres rotation for a while or head back to Triple-A El Paso, but he certainly did enough Tuesday to earn another turn.