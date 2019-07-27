Allen was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

Allen is likely unavailable to pitch for a few days after tossing five innings across three appearances over the past four days, so he'll head back to the minors in exchange for a fresh bullpen arm (Robbie Erlin). The rookie owns a 6.75 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 14:13 K:BB in 25.1 innings with the Padres this season.

