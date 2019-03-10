Allen (leg) will make his scheduled spring start Sunday against Kansas City, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Allen sustained a leg bruise after being hit by a line drive Tuesday but won't have his start pushed back. The 21-year-old has not allowed a run over 3.2 innings thus far in spring training and could make his MLB debut in 2019, though he is still likely to begin the season at Triple-A.

