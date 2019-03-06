Allen (bruised leg) will stay on his normal progression, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw took a liner off his leg Tuesday and has a big bruise to show for it, but he seems desperate to get back on the mound and show the big-league coaches what he has. It sounds like he could make his next spring appearance this weekend or early next week. Allen is expected to open the year at Triple-A, but should spend the bulk of the season in the majors if he is healthy and relatively effective.

