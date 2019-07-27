Padres' Logan Allen: Stuck with extra-inning loss
Allen (2-3) allowed a solo home run and a walk in one inning Friday. He took the loss in a 2-1 loss to the Giants.
Allen allowed the go-ahead homer to Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval, which ultimately counted as the decisive swing of the game. Allen has a 6.75 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over eight appearances (four starts) this season. He's currently being used in a bullpen role, but he's struggled to find success regardless of his usage this year.
