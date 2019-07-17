Allen (2-2) allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out none across 2.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Marlins.

Allen immediately ran into trouble, surrendering a three-run homer to Brian Anderson in the first inning. Things didn't improve much from there, as he allowed five batters to reach base in the second frame, causing four more runs to cross the plate. The Padres have tried to fit Allen into the rotation as a sixth starter, though he also has pitched out of the bullpen and this performance isn't likely to give them much confidence in his role going forward. After Tuesday's contest, he owns a 7.08 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across 20.1 total innings for the season.