The Padres claimed Gillaspie off waivers from the Red Sox on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Gillaspie had been a waiver claim by Boston in September but never made an appearance with the big club. The 26-year-old holds a 4.10 ERA and 18:8 K:BB over 26.1 career innings at the major-league level. He'll try to win a middle relief job in San Diego.