Gillaspie (oblique) began a minor-league rehab stint June 17 and has thrown 5.2 scoreless innings with a 5:0 K:BB over three appearances.

Gillaspie pitched in three games with San Diego in April before landing on the injured list April 27 due to an oblique strain. The right-hander has thrown more than one frame in each of his three rehab outings so far, and he appears to be prepping for a multi-inning middle-relief role upon his potential return to the Padres. Gillaspie could be ready for activation at some point in July.