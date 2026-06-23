Padres' Lucas Giolito: Lands on IL with inflamed elbow

The Padres placed Giolito on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to right elbow inflammation.

San Diego recalled JP Sears from Triple-A El Paso, and he could be called upon to fill Giolito's spot in the rotation, which comes up Wednesday versus Atlanta. Since being summoned from the minors to enter the San Diego rotation in mid-May, Giolito hasn't found much success over his seven outings with the big club. Between five starts and two bulk-relief appearances, Giolito has submitted a 5.16 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 18:23 K:BB in 29.2 innings.