Giolito struck out three batters and allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks over six innings in a start Sunday for Double-A San Antonio.

Making his fourth appearance in the minors since signing a one-year deal with San Diego on April 22, Giolito delivered his best performance yet. He displayed pinpoint control in the start, pumping in 52 of his 74 pitches for strikes while not walking a batter or throwing a wild pitch for the first time during his rehab assignment. The Padres haven't decided on Giolito's next steps, but based on both the form he showed and the workload he handled Sunday, the right-hander appears ready to make his 2026 MLB debut for his next appearance. He could join the Padres in Seattle to make a start during the club's three-game series versus the Mariners this coming weekend.