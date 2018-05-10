Padres' Luis Almanzar: Transferred to full-season affiliate
Almanzar joined Low-A Fort Wayne on Thursday, Travis Barnett of MadFriars reports.
The 18-year-old shortstop began the season at extended spring training, but he'll finally make his season debut with a full-season affiliate. Last season, Almanzar batted .230 with two homers and 21 RBI to go with 10 stolen bases in 67 games in the Northwest League.
More News
-
Don't buy these breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...