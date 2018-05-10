Almanzar joined Low-A Fort Wayne on Thursday, Travis Barnett of MadFriars reports.

The 18-year-old shortstop began the season at extended spring training, but he'll finally make his season debut with a full-season affiliate. Last season, Almanzar batted .230 with two homers and 21 RBI to go with 10 stolen bases in 67 games in the Northwest League.

