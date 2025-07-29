Arraez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 7-6 win against the Mets on Monday.

Arraez struck a ball off the right-field foul pole in the fifth inning for San Diego's lone long ball of the game. It was just the sixth homer this season for the contact-focused hitter, whose career high is 10 home runs set over 147 regular-season games with Miami in 2023. Arraez's two knocks Monday extended his hitting streak to 11 games, a span in which he's batting .391 (18-for-46) with just one strikeout.