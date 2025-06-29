Arraez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday in a 6-4 win against Cincinnati.

Arraez put the Padres on the board in the fifth inning with a solo shot to right field. The long ball was his first since April 18 and just his fourth overall this season. Of course, fantasy managers who roster Arraez don't expect much power from him, as he's never hit more than 10 home runs in a single MLB campaign. The three-time batting champion has been somewhat disappointing in other areas this season, though, as he's batting a mortal .283 -- well below his career average.