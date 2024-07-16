Arraez will attend All-Star festivities in Texas but won't play for the National League in Tuesday's game due to a jammed left thumb, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Arraez first hurt the thumb while sliding into third base June 25. He has played in all but two of San Diego's games since then, most recently sitting out Sunday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta. While Arraez has mostly been able to remain in the lineup despite the injury, he admitted that the thumb hurts "a lot" when he swings and catches the ball. The issue probably won't be anything that causes him to miss much, if any, additional time in games that count, but he'll use the All-Star break to rest the jammed thumb rather than risking further injury in the exhibition contest.