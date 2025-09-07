Arraez went 3-for-6 with two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-8 win over the Rockies.

Arraez knocked in the Padres' last two runs of the game in the fifth inning, which ended up being the decisive play. The steal was his 10th of the season, establishing a career high, with five of those thefts coming over his last 19 games. In that span, he's batting .280 (21-for-75), which is right in line with his .287 average on the year. The infielder has added a .712 OPS, seven home runs, 54 RBI, 57 runs scored, 29 doubles and four triples over 136 contests as he continues to provide steady contact.