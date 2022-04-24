Campusano was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Campusano has spent the first couple weeks of the season at the Triple-A level, where he's hit .359/.375/.487 through nine games. The 23-year-old will now join the big club with Luke Voit (biceps) heading to the injured list. Campusano should see infrequent opportunities since catchers Austin Nola and Jorge Alfaro remain healthy.
More News
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Could benefit from Caratini trade•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Battling oblique injury•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Enjoying strong season in Triple-A•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Late scratch, optioned Wednesday•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Legal troubles resolved•