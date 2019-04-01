Campusano (concussion) will begin the 2019 season at High-A Lake Elsinore, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Campusano isn't included on Lake Elsinore's 7-day injured list, making it safe to conclude that he's moved past the concussion that sidelined him for the final month of the 2018 campaign. The backstop will make the jump to the California League after slashing .288/.345/.365 over 284 plate appearances with Low-A Fort Wayne a season ago.

