Campusano went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rockies.

Campusano continues to deliver with the bat, as he's hit safely in his last five games and has a homer and four doubles in that span. The long ball Friday was his first of the season. He started the year firmly in a bench role behind Freddy Fermin, but Campusano's hot hitting could help him secure more playing time. The catcher is batting .353 (6-for-17) through seven contests while adding four RBI and three runs scored.