Campusano went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI in a 15-11 win against the Dodgers on Thursday in the second game of the Seoul Series.

Campusano was part of a big first inning for San Diego, knocking in a run with a double to stake the team to a 4-0 lead. He added another RBI double in the sixth and finished the game with three knocks. This was the second time in his career that Campusano has had multiple extra-base hits in a contest, with the other being his two-homer performance against the Dodgers in August of 2023. He's set to be the Padres' primary backstop this season after posting a promising .319/.356/.491 slash line with seven homers and 30 RBI over 174 plate appearances last year.