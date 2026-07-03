Padres' Luis Campusano: In midst of rehab stint

Campusano (foot) began a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday and has gone 2-for-6 with a home run, two RBI and a 2:2 BB:K through two games.

Prior to beginning the rehab assignment, Campusano hadn't logged game action since he fouled a ball off his left foot and suffered a fractured toe May 5. He's worked behind the plate in each of his contests with El Paso so far, but San Diego may want him to get in a few more rehab outings given the length of his absence. With that said, Freddy Fermin is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a foul tip off his mask against the Dodgers on Thursday, and there may be more urgency for Campusano to be activated if Fermin needs to miss time.