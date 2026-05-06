Campusano is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

The playing time at catcher appears to have tilted back in favor of Freddy Fermin, who will draw his fourth start in six games while Campusano is relegated to the bench. Fermin is regarded as the superior defender of the two, but Campusano has been far more productive at the dish with a .958 OPS in 58 plate appearances.