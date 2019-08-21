Campusano and Lancaster's Luis Castro were named co-MVPs of the California League on Wednesday.

Campusano emerged as a top prospect with High-A Lake Elsinore this season, leading the league with a .320 batting average while slugging 13 home runs and racking up 69 RBI in 388 at-bats. The 20-year-old also possesses excellent defensive skills behind the plate. He is likely a few years away from joining the big club.

